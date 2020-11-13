CFL mourns the loss of four-time Grey Cup champion LB Mark Kosmos

OTTAWA — The Canadian Football League is mourning the loss of former linebacker Mark Kosmos, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 75.

Kosmos won four Grey Cups during his eight-year CFL career, with Ottawa, Montreal and Hamilton. He was a CFL All-Star in 1971 and 1976 and was inducted into the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Kosmos began his career in 1970 as a member of the Montreal Alouettes before joining the Tiger-Cats two years later and completed his career with a four-year stint in Ottawa after being traded by Hamilton to the Rough Riders.

In 1971, the Blatimore native was the runner-up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman award.

Before turning pro, Kosmos played his University ball at Oklahoma