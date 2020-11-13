Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu

CFL mourns the loss of four-time Grey Cup champion LB Mark Kosmos

OTTAWA — The Canadian Football League is mourning the loss of former linebacker Mark Kosmos, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 75.

Kosmos won four Grey Cups during his eight-year CFL career, with Ottawa, Montreal and Hamilton.  He was a CFL All-Star in 1971 and 1976 and was inducted into the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Kosmos began his career in 1970 as a member of the Montreal Alouettes before joining the Tiger-Cats two years later and completed his career with a four-year stint in Ottawa after being traded by Hamilton to the Rough Riders.

In 1971, the Blatimore native was the runner-up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman award.

Before turning pro, Kosmos played his University ball at Oklahoma

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!