Argos launch ‘Grey Cup Showdown’ to find ultimate championship

The Toronto Argonauts have more Grey Cups under their belt than any other team in the CFL and now they are trying to identify which one of their 17 championships should go down as the best.

This weekend, the Boatment introduced the ‘Argos Grey Cup Showdown’ which is described as a “a chance for Argos fans to decide their favourite Grey Cup of all-time. Each of the 17 Argos Grey Cup Championship games are pitted head to head in a bracket tournament where one winner will be crowned.”

Voting runs between November 15-22, daily voting begins every day on the Argos Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts at 11 am and closes at 11 pm that evening.

Before voting opens fans can get caught up by watching the video series below on what makes each Grey Cup victory special.