Report: REDBLACKS to extend contracts for coaching, football ops staff

TORONTO — The pandemic cost the Ottawa REDBLACKS their season, but it won’t take anything away from the team’s coaching and football operations staff.

Postmedia’s Tim Baines is reporting that on Wednesday, the REDBLACKS will announce that they’ll extend the contracts of their coaching and football ops staff by one year. This is especially helpful to GM Marcel Desjardins, whose contract was set to expire this year.

Baines points out that linebackers coach Chris Tormey is the only coach not returning, as he has decided to retire.