CFL reveals the Game of the Decade

TORONTO — The votes are in and the Game of the Decade presented by Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria has been decided.

It was a fight to the very end between the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw between the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS and a Canada Day contest between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2010.

Following a tournament-style bracket, fans decided that the Canada Day game 10 years ago is the Game of the Decade. The contest featured 105 total points, overtime and an incredible highlight reel catch by Montreal’s S.J. Green – a catch that will go down as one of the best of all time.

The Game of the Decade was unveiled during a 20-minute award show on Thursday night. Along with the best game of the decade, the best players were revealed during the show as well. The CFL celebrated premier players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019) through through the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas. The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, were decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

GAME OF THE DECADE NOTES

Montreal at Saskatchewan

July 1, 2010