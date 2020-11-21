Edmonton’s 1981 squad named top Grey Cup team by TSN

- News
TORONTO — The 1981 edition of the Edmonton Football Team has been named the greatest Grey Cup team of all time as decided by TSN.
Edmonton was the one team left after a comprehensive, tournament-style bracket vote. It was part of the CFL’s most significant dynasty under the leadership of Warren Moon and Hugh Campbell.
Earlier this year, Moon and a number of his teammates joined CFL.ca to re-live the 1981 Grey Cup game as part of the Remote Reunion driven by Kubota program.
Watch the entire feature below: