Ticats snag first selection as CFL reveals 2021 order

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will own the first overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft after May’s selection order was revealed Saturday evening.

During TSN’s two-hour TV special Grey Cup Unite, CFL commissioner, Randy Ambrosie unveiled the results from the random draw that was equally weighted across the nine CFL clubs for the 2021 CFL Draft order.

Earlier in November the CFL announced tweaking its plans for its 2021 draft of Canadian players from U SPORTS in Canada, NCAA teams in the United States, and junior football.

General managers from the nine teams proposed the changes which were subsequently approved by the club presidents serving on the CFL’s Management Council.

The entire 2021 CFL Draft order is as follows:

ROUND 1 ROUND 2 1 [1] Hamilton 1 [10] Montreal 2 [2] Saskatchewan 2 [11] Calgary 3 [3] Winnipeg 3 [12] Toronto 4 [4] BC 4 [13] Ottawa 5 [5] Edmonton 5 [14] Edmonton 6 [6] Ottawa 6 [15] BC 7 [7] Toronto 7 [16] Winnipeg 8 [8] Calgary 8 [17] Saskatchewan 9 [9] Hamilton (via Montreal)* 9 [18] Hamilton

*Note: The ninth overall pick is a result of a July 22, 2018 trade including Johnny Manziel.

ROUND 3 ROUND 4 1 [19] Hamilton 1 [28] Montreal 2 [20] Saskatchewan 2 [29] Calgary 3 [21] Winnipeg 3 [30] Toronto 4 [22] BC 4 [31] Ottawa 5 [23] Edmonton 5 [32] Edmonton 6 [24] Ottawa 6 [33] Toronto (via BC)* 7 [25] Toronto 7 [34] Winnipeg 8 [26] Calgary 8 [35] Saskatchewan 9 [27] Montreal 9 [36] Hamilton

* Note: The 33rd overall pick is a result of an August 12,2019 trade between Toronto and BC involving Shawn Lemon and Davon Coleman.

ROUND 5 ROUND 6 1 [37] Hamilton 1 [46] Montreal 2 [38] Saskatchewan 2 [47] Calgary 3 [39] Winnipeg 3 [48] Toronto 4 [40] BC 4 [49] Ottawa 5 [41] Edmonton 5 [50] Edmonton 6 [42] Ottawa 6 [51] BC 7 [43] Toronto 7 [52] Winnipeg 8 [44] Calgary 8 [53] Saskatchewan 9 [45] Montreal 9 [54] Hamilton

