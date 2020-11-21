Uniquely Hamilton: Ticats introduce 108th Grey Cup brand

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in collaboration with the Canadian Football League, have unveiled the 108th Grey Cup and 2021 Grey Cup Festival brands. The launch took place on TSN’s Grey Cup Unite special on Saturday night, capping off the CFL’s Grey Cup Unite week.

“We’re very excited to reveal our Grey Cup game and festival brands for the 108th rendition of Canada’s largest sporting event that will take place right here in Hamilton,” said Matt Afinec, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Tiger-Cats. “Our goal was to align Grey Cup, CFL and Tiger-Cats traditions with a brand that reflects Hamilton, Hamiltonians and our community’s amazing energy, growth, ongoing renaissance and unity through the CFL and Ticats football.”

The emblems of the 108th Grey Cup game and 2021 Grey Cup Festival (below) unite the elements that bring Hamiltonians together and will drive the atmosphere of the sport’s celebration. For more information on the 2021 Grey Cup Festival, please visit www.greycupfestival.ca.

A traditional Grey Cup logo for the 108th rendition of the game with a few added Hamilton touches; the maple leaf in Tiger-Cats’ gold and a Tim Hortons Field silhouette surrounding the base of the Grey Cup.

Beginning Monday, November 23, Tiger-Cats season seat holders who have renewed their tickets for the 2021 season will be able to secure their 108th Grey Cup tickets via their MyTix Account at http://www.ticats.ca/mytix. The only way for fans to guarantee a spot at the 108th Grey Cup is to be a 2021 Ticats season seat holder. Fans can access the new ‘Grey Cup Advantage Plan’ for a price freeze on season seats through 2022 and additional Grey Cup ticket savings of 15%.

Season seat holders receive first-access to 108th Grey Cup tickets, guaranteed preferred pricing on Grey Cup tickets and first access to 2021 Grey Cup Festival event tickets.