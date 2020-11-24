Joey Moss Memorial Fund breaks EEFC 50/50 record

EDMONTON — Edmonton has proven time and again that it loves a good 50/50. On what would have been Grey Cup Sunday, the club set a record for a great cause, honouring one of its own.

Edmonton’s 50/50 sponsored by Sentinel Storage closed at $991,800, breaking the previous EE Football Club record of $871,839 set at the July 14, 2017 home game against Ottawa. Mr. John Groff, of Edmonton, was verified on Monday as the winner of the 50/50 and took home a whopping $495,900.

The remaining net proceeds, minus administration of the raffle, will go to the Winnifred Stewart Association’s Joey Moss Memorial Fund. Moss, the longtime locker room attendant for the Football Team and the Oilers, passed away on Oct. 24. He was 57.

EE Football Club President and CEO Chris Presson said, “What a phenomenal day celebrating an unbelievable human being, Joey Moss. His legacy will last forever and the $991,800 Albertans raised today though our 50/50 program to benefit the Winnifred Stewart Association’s Joey Moss Memorial Fund will make sure his flame continues to burn bright for years to come.”

“We are beyond grateful to the EE Football Club and each and every Albertan who purchased a 50/50 ticket today,” Sue Gilchrist, CEO of the Winnifred Stewart Association stated.

“The outpouring of community spirit is overwhelming. The support in honour of Joey Moss to continue his legacy of advocating for people with developmental disabilities will truly make a difference is so many people’s lives.”