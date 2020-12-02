Alouettes announce 2021 coaching staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season on Wednesday, as Barron Miles was promoted to Defensive Coordinator and Luc Brodeur-Jourdain was named Offensive Line Coach.

Miles was appointed as the team’s Defensive Back Coach and Pass Game Coordinator last winter, as he was returning in the nest. He will continue to be in charge of the defensive backs.

Miles spent 12 years in the CFL as a defensive back, including seven seasons with the Alouettes. He was the Edmonton Eskimos’ Defensive Back and Player Development coach from 2016 to 2019. With his help, the Eskimos finished third in the CFL in 2019 allowing 22.2 points average per game and second in the league with only 31 offensive touchdowns allowed.

“We are very happy to have been able to put together such a complete coaching staff, even though we have reduced our staff because of the new reality in the CFL,” said Alouettes Head Coach Khari Jones. “We have never stopped working and communicating, as we all look forward to the 2021 season and working with our players.”

Mickey Donovan will return as Special Teams’ Coordinator in 2021, on top of coaching the linebackers. He will be assister by Byron Archambault on special teams, as the former Université de Montréal Carabin player and coach was named Special Teams Assistant Coach. He will continue to occupy the position of Director of National Scouting.

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain was promoted to Offensive Line Coach after beginning his coaching career as Offensive Line Assistant in 2019.

Here is the team’s coaching staff for the 2021 season:



Khari Jones, Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach

Barron Miles, Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Back Coach

Mickey Donovan, Special Teams Coordinator and Linebacker Coach

André Bolduc, Running Back Coach and Assistant Head Coach

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain, Offensive Line Coach

Todd Howard, Defensive Line Coach

Robert Gordon, Receiver Coach

Michael Lionello, Offensive Assistant

Byron Archambault, Special Teams Assistant

These nominations signify that Bob Slowik’s contract won’t be renewed in 2021. Slowik was the team’s Defensive Coordinator since 2019.