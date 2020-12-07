Follow CFL

Report: Edmonton GM Sunderland signs extension

EDMONTON — It appears that Brock Sunderland can get comfortable in Edmonton.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Sunderland and the Edmonton Football Team have come to terms on an extension that will keep him with the club through the 2023 season. The secret’s been a well-kept one, with the deal apparently having been signed in early 2020.

Sunderland, 41, came to Edmonton in 2017 and has quickly taken the club through some major transitions. He dealt with the loss of quarterback Mike Reilly in 2018 free agency by bringing Trevor Harris in from Ottawa, where Sunderland worked for three years before landing in Edmonton. At the end of the 2019 season, Sunderland moved on from head coach Jason Maas and hired former Argos’ head coach Scott Milanovich.

