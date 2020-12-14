Riders extend O’Day, Dickenson, announce ’21 football ops staff

- News
REGINA — Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds is pleased to announce that Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day has signed a two-year contract extension. O’Day originally joined the club’s front office in 2011 after playing 12 seasons on the Riders’ offensive line and will be entering his 23rd consecutive season with the Green and White.
“Jeremy has showed tremendous dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his leadership, especially through the challenges of 2020, has been outstanding,” said Reynolds. “Beyond that, he led the 2019 team to the best record we’ve had since 1970 and continues to build the Roughriders for long-term success. I am thrilled that he has committed to being with us through the 2023 season.”
In 2019, along with Head Coach Craig Dickenson, O’Day put together a sensational Rider team that finished with a 13-5 record placing them first in the West Division for the first time in over a decade and saw five players named CFL All-Stars. One of O’Day’s first decisions as GM was to hire Craig Dickenson as the club’s Head Coach.
Dickenson went on to be named the West Division’s 2019 Coach of the Year and has signed a two-year contract extension of his own.
“In his first season as head coach, Craig did an exceptional job leading and supporting our players on and off the field and the results speak for themselves,” said O’Day. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we prepare for next season and beyond.”
In addition to Dickenson’s extension, Offensive Coordinator Jason Maas and Defensive Coordinator Jason Shivers have signed extensions through 2022. The remainder of the Coaching Staff is signed for the 2021 season.
Assistant General Manager and veteran scout, Paul Jones has also committed to the Roughriders through 2022.
Director of Player Personnel Kyle Carson, Director of Football Operations Ryan Pollock and Football Operations Coordinator Jordan Greenly round out the front office.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have also announced their full football operations and coaching staff for the 2021 season:
Football Operations
Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager: Jeremy O’Day
Assistant General Manager: Paul Jones
Director, Player Personnel: Kyle Carson
Director, Football Operations: Ryan Pollock
Coordinator, Football Operations: Jordan Greenly
Coaching Staff
Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator: Craig Dickenson
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks: Jason Maas
Defensive Coordinator: Jason Shivers
Defensive Backs: Richard Kent
Running Backs: Josh Lambert
Special Teams: Kent Maugeri
Linebackers: Deion Melvin
Receivers: Travis Moore
Defensive Line: Ben Olson
Offensive Line: Stephen Sorrells
Equipment Staff
Equipment Manager: Gordon Gilroy
Assistant Equipment Manager : Mike MacNeil
Video Staff
Manager, Football Analytics and Scouting: Chad Hudson
Football Video & Research and Development: Alex Smith Jr.
Football Video & Research and Development: Nick Bowley
Health & Fitness
Head Athletic Therapist: Ryan Raftis
Assistant Athletic Therapist: Trevor Len
Strength and Conditioning Trainer: Clinton Spencer