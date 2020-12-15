August opt-outs now eligible to enter free agent pool

TORONTO — This year has been filled with irregularities and CFL Free Agency will be no different. A nuance of this 2021’s pool of potential FAs is the one-time contract opt-out that took place last August.

With the cancellation of the 2020 season, the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on an NFL roster.

So how does this alter 2021 free agency?

Well, any player who exercised the opt-out and had a contract expiring in February 2021, will be eligible to hit the market should they not opt back in and extend their contract with their current club. Essentially, once a player used this one-time opt-out window, their current CFL club retained their rights for the remainder of that contract.

The CFL announced Tuesday that the following players who opted out in August will now be placed on the primary free agent list and could be eligible to sign with another club on February 9th:

TEAM A/N FIRST NAME LAST NAME POS SCHOOL BC AMER Mat BOESEN DL Texas Christian BC AMER Ryan BROWN DL Mississippi State BC AMER Kenneth LADLER DB Vanderbilt CGY AMER Da’Sean DOWNEY DL Massachusetts CGY AMER Branden DOZIER DB UNC Charlotte CGY AMER Lorenzo JEROME DB St. Francis University CGY AMER Wynton MCMANIS LB Memphis CGY AMER Raheem WILSON DB Southeastern Oklahoma State CGY AMER Josh HUFF WR Oregon EDM AMER Jovan SANTOS-KNOX LB Massachusetts EDM AMER Troy WILLIAMS QB Utah HAM AMER Ja’Gared DAVIS DL SMU OTT AMER Richie LEONE K Houston OTT AMER Marcus ROBERSON DB Florida OTT AMER Jalen SAUNDERS WR Oklahoma SSK AMER Gary JOHNSON LB Texas SSK NAT Cameron JUDGE LB UCLA SSK AMER Deon LACEY LB West Alabama SSK NAT Brett LAUTHER K Saint Mary’s SSK AMER Tevin MITCHELL DB Arkansas SSK NAT Jonathan RYAN P Regina TOR AMER Jordan MOORE LB Texas at San Antonio TOR AMER Mcleod BETHEL-THOMPSON QB Sacramento State WPG AMER Janarion GRANT WR Rutgers WPG AMER Kenny LAWLER WR California WPG AMER Mercy MASTON DB Boise State

The 2021 CFL free agency period officially opens at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Below lists the active players who will become CFL free agents should they not re-sign with their current respective team. The status column indicates whether a player has re-signed with his team or is still bound for the open market.

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the official Free Agency communication window opens where teams can begin negotiating with players under contract with other teams. To learn more about this window as it enters its second year, click here.