August opt-outs now eligible to enter free agent pool

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — This year has been filled with irregularities and CFL Free Agency will be no different. A nuance of this 2021’s pool of potential FAs is the one-time contract opt-out that took place last August.
With the cancellation of the 2020 season, the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on an NFL roster.
So how does this alter 2021 free agency?
Well, any player who exercised the opt-out and had a contract expiring in February 2021, will be eligible to hit the market should they not opt back in and extend their contract with their current club. Essentially, once a player used this one-time opt-out window, their current CFL club retained their rights for the remainder of that contract.
The CFL announced Tuesday that the following players who opted out in August will now be placed on the primary free agent list and could be eligible to sign with another club on February 9th:
|TEAM
|A/N
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|BC
|AMER
|Mat
|BOESEN
|DL
|Texas Christian
|BC
|AMER
|Ryan
|BROWN
|DL
|Mississippi State
|BC
|AMER
|Kenneth
|LADLER
|DB
|Vanderbilt
|CGY
|AMER
|Da’Sean
|DOWNEY
|DL
|Massachusetts
|CGY
|AMER
|Branden
|DOZIER
|DB
|UNC Charlotte
|CGY
|AMER
|Lorenzo
|JEROME
|DB
|St. Francis University
|CGY
|AMER
|Wynton
|MCMANIS
|LB
|Memphis
|CGY
|AMER
|Raheem
|WILSON
|DB
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|CGY
|AMER
|Josh
|HUFF
|WR
|Oregon
|EDM
|AMER
|Jovan
|SANTOS-KNOX
|LB
|Massachusetts
|EDM
|AMER
|Troy
|WILLIAMS
|QB
|Utah
|HAM
|AMER
|Ja’Gared
|DAVIS
|DL
|SMU
|OTT
|AMER
|Richie
|LEONE
|K
|Houston
|OTT
|AMER
|Marcus
|ROBERSON
|DB
|Florida
|OTT
|AMER
|Jalen
|SAUNDERS
|WR
|Oklahoma
|SSK
|AMER
|Gary
|JOHNSON
|LB
|Texas
|SSK
|NAT
|Cameron
|JUDGE
|LB
|UCLA
|SSK
|AMER
|Deon
|LACEY
|LB
|West Alabama
|SSK
|NAT
|Brett
|LAUTHER
|K
|Saint Mary’s
|SSK
|AMER
|Tevin
|MITCHELL
|DB
|Arkansas
|SSK
|NAT
|Jonathan
|RYAN
|P
|Regina
|TOR
|AMER
|Jordan
|MOORE
|LB
|Texas at San Antonio
|TOR
|AMER
|Mcleod
|BETHEL-THOMPSON
|QB
|Sacramento State
|WPG
|AMER
|Janarion
|GRANT
|WR
|Rutgers
|WPG
|AMER
|Kenny
|LAWLER
|WR
|California
|WPG
|AMER
|Mercy
|MASTON
|DB
|Boise State
The 2021 CFL free agency period officially opens at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Below lists the active players who will become CFL free agents should they not re-sign with their current respective team. The status column indicates whether a player has re-signed with his team or is still bound for the open market.
On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the official Free Agency communication window opens where teams can begin negotiating with players under contract with other teams. To learn more about this window as it enters its second year, click here.