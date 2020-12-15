Follow CFL

News December 15, 2020

August opt-outs now eligible to enter free agent pool

Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

TORONTO — This year has been filled with irregularities and CFL Free Agency will be no different.  A nuance of this 2021’s pool of potential FAs is the one-time contract opt-out that took place last August.

With the cancellation of the 2020 season, the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on an NFL roster.

So how does this alter 2021 free agency?

Well, any player who exercised the opt-out and had a contract expiring in February 2021, will be eligible to hit the market should they not opt back in and extend their contract with their current club.  Essentially, once a player used this one-time opt-out window, their current CFL club retained their rights for the remainder of that contract.

The CFL announced Tuesday that the following players who opted out in August will now be placed on the primary free agent list and could be eligible to sign with another club on February 9th:

TEAM A/N FIRST NAME LAST NAME POS SCHOOL
BC AMER Mat BOESEN DL Texas Christian
BC AMER Ryan BROWN DL Mississippi State
BC AMER Kenneth LADLER DB Vanderbilt
CGY AMER Da’Sean DOWNEY DL Massachusetts
CGY AMER Branden DOZIER DB UNC Charlotte
CGY AMER Lorenzo JEROME DB St. Francis University
CGY AMER Wynton MCMANIS LB Memphis
CGY AMER Raheem WILSON DB Southeastern Oklahoma State
CGY AMER Josh HUFF WR Oregon
EDM AMER Jovan SANTOS-KNOX LB Massachusetts
EDM AMER Troy WILLIAMS QB Utah
HAM AMER Ja’Gared DAVIS DL SMU
OTT AMER Richie LEONE K Houston
OTT AMER Marcus ROBERSON DB Florida
OTT AMER Jalen SAUNDERS WR Oklahoma
SSK AMER Gary JOHNSON LB Texas
SSK NAT Cameron JUDGE LB UCLA
SSK AMER Deon LACEY LB West Alabama
SSK NAT Brett LAUTHER K Saint Mary’s
SSK AMER Tevin MITCHELL DB Arkansas
SSK NAT Jonathan RYAN P Regina
TOR AMER Jordan MOORE LB Texas at San Antonio
TOR AMER Mcleod BETHEL-THOMPSON QB Sacramento State
WPG AMER Janarion GRANT WR Rutgers
WPG AMER Kenny LAWLER WR California
WPG AMER Mercy MASTON DB Boise State

The 2021 CFL free agency period officially opens at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Below lists the active players who will become CFL free agents should they not re-sign with their current respective team. The status column indicates whether a player has re-signed with his team or is still bound for the open market.

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, the official Free Agency communication window opens where teams can begin negotiating with players under contract with other teams.  To learn more about this window as it enters its second year, click here.

