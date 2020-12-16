CFL reveals updated Negotiation List for each team

- News
TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine Canadian Football League teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
The previous reveal of the Negotiation List took place in September and can be viewed here.
CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:
The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
|BC LIONS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Trey Adams
|OL
|Washington
|Zerrick Cooper
|QB
|Jacksonville State
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|James Madison
|Tipa Galeai
|LB
|Utah St.
|Gage Gubrud
|QB
|Washington St.
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Michigan
|Carter Stanley
|QB
|Kansas
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|Javin White
|DB
|UNLV
|EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Name
|Position
|College
|Josh Brown
|OT
|College of Idaho
|LD Brown
|RB
|Oklahoma St.
|Case Cookus
|QB
|Northern Arizona
|Pete Guerriero
|RB
|Monmouth
|Jerry Louie-Mcgee
|WR
|Montana
|Dante Olson
|LB
|Montana
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Virginia
|Brandon Polk
|WR
|James Madison
|Josh Rosen
|QB
|UCLA
|Shane Zylstra
|WR
|Minnesota Mankato
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Marcelis Branch
|DB
|Robert Morris
|Julian Good-Jones
|OL
|Iowa St.
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno St.
|Cassanova McKinzy
|DE
|Auburn
|Jarrell Owens
|DE
|Oklahoma St.
|Horace Richardson
|DB
|Southern Methodist
|Sean Riley
|WR
|Syracuse
|Marcus Smith
|DE
|Louisville
|DeAndre Thompkins
|WR
|Penn State
|Skylar Thompson
|QB
|Kansas St.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Kentrell Brice
|DB
|Louisiana Tech
|Jeremy Clark
|DB
|Michigan
|Sammie Coates
|WR
|Auburn
|Dillon Gabriel
|QB
|Central Florida
|Tevin Jones
|WR
|Memphis
|Anthony Lanier
|DT
|Alabama A&M
|Andrew Lauderdale
|OL
|New Hampshire
|Eric Lee
|DE
|South Florida
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson
|Jonathan Woodard
|DT
|Central Arkansas
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame
|John Daka
|DE
|James Madison
|Tae Hayes
|DB
|Appalachian St.
|Alex McGough
|QB
|Florida International
|Wyatt Miller
|OL
|Central Florida
|Deatrick Nichols
|DB
|South Florida
|Gimel President
|DE
|Illinois
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Iowa St.
|Drew Richmond
|OL
|USC
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Malik Carney
|DL
|North Carolina
|Scottie Dill
|OL
|Memphis
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Nebraska
|McKenzie Milton
|QB
|Central Florida
|Cameron Phillips
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|Drew Plitt
|QB
|Ball St.
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|QB
|Maryland
|Corey Thompson
|LB
|Louisiana St.
|Cavon Walker
|DL
|Maryland
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Solomon Ajayi
|LB
|Liberty
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Hawaii
|Kelly Bryant
|QB
|Missouri
|Connor Cook
|QB
|Michigan St.
|Treston Decoud
|DB
|Oregon St.
|Jordan Fehr
|LB
|Appalachian St.
|Tavarus McFadden
|DB
|Florida St.
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|Grant Wells
|QB
|Marshall
|Nick Wheeler
|DE
|Colgate
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|OT
|Michigan
|Dustin Crum
|QB
|Kent St.
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Arizona St.
|Eric Dungey
|QB
|Syracuse
|Brandon Hitner
|OT
|Villanova
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|Minnesota
|La’ Michael Pettway
|WR
|Iowa St.
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|Brant Weiss
|OT
|Toledo
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Name
|Position
|College
|Keion Adams
|DL
|Western Michigan
|Marcus Applefield
|OL
|Virginia
|Joe Callahan
|QB
|Wesley
|Jamal Davis
|DL
|Akron
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|Florida St.
|Teo Redding
|WR
|Bowling Green
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|Central Michigan
|Brett Rypien
|QB
|Boise St.
|Daniel Smith
|QB
|Villanova
|Rogan Wells
|QB
|Valdosta St.