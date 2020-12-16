CFL reveals updated Negotiation List for each team

TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine Canadian Football League teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

The previous reveal of the Negotiation List took place in September and can be viewed here.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

DL Woody Baron (MTL)

DB Randall Evans (OTT)

OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)

DL Julian Howsare (HAM)

WR/KR Janarion Grant (WPG)

DL Anthony Johnson (CGY)

DB Will Likely (HAM)

DB Najee Murray (MTL)

DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)

DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)

WR Rodney Smith (EDM)

WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS Name Position College Trey Adams OL Washington Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State Matt Corral QB Mississippi Ben DiNucci QB James Madison Tipa Galeai LB Utah St. Gage Gubrud QB Washington St. Shea Patterson QB Michigan Carter Stanley QB Kansas Carson Strong QB Nevada Javin White DB UNLV

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM Name Position College Josh Brown OT College of Idaho LD Brown RB Oklahoma St. Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona Pete Guerriero RB Monmouth Jerry Louie-Mcgee WR Montana Dante Olson LB Montana Bryce Perkins QB Virginia Brandon Polk WR James Madison Josh Rosen QB UCLA Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota Mankato

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Name Position College Marcelis Branch DB Robert Morris Julian Good-Jones OL Iowa St. Jake Haener QB Fresno St. Cassanova McKinzy DE Auburn Jarrell Owens DE Oklahoma St. Horace Richardson DB Southern Methodist Sean Riley WR Syracuse Marcus Smith DE Louisville DeAndre Thompkins WR Penn State Skylar Thompson QB Kansas St.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Name Position College Kentrell Brice DB Louisiana Tech Jeremy Clark DB Michigan Sammie Coates WR Auburn Dillon Gabriel QB Central Florida Tevin Jones WR Memphis Anthony Lanier DT Alabama A&M Andrew Lauderdale OL New Hampshire Eric Lee DE South Florida Charone Peake WR Clemson Jonathan Woodard DT Central Arkansas

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Name Position College Ian Book QB Notre Dame John Daka DE James Madison Tae Hayes DB Appalachian St. Alex McGough QB Florida International Wyatt Miller OL Central Florida Deatrick Nichols DB South Florida Gimel President DE Illinois Brock Purdy QB Iowa St. Drew Richmond OL USC Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Name Position College Malik Carney DL North Carolina Scottie Dill OL Memphis Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska McKenzie Milton QB Central Florida Cameron Phillips WR Virginia Tech Drew Plitt QB Ball St. Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Corey Thompson LB Louisiana St. Cavon Walker DL Maryland

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Name Position College Solomon Ajayi LB Liberty Dejon Allen OL Hawaii Kelly Bryant QB Missouri Connor Cook QB Michigan St. Treston Decoud DB Oregon St. Jordan Fehr LB Appalachian St. Tavarus McFadden DB Florida St. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA Grant Wells QB Marshall Nick Wheeler DE Colgate

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Name Position College Juwann Bushell-Beatty OT Michigan Dustin Crum QB Kent St. Jayden Daniels QB Arizona St. Eric Dungey QB Syracuse Brandon Hitner OT Villanova Sam Howell QB North Carolina Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota La’ Michael Pettway WR Iowa St. Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Brant Weiss OT Toledo