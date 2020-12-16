Follow CFL

News December 16, 2020

CFL reveals updated Negotiation List for each team

TORONTO – For the second time this year, the nine Canadian Football League teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

The previous reveal of the Negotiation List took place in September and can be viewed here.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

  • DL Woody Baron (MTL)
  • DB Randall Evans (OTT)
  • OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)
  • DL Julian Howsare (HAM)
  • WR/KR Janarion Grant (WPG)
  • DL Anthony Johnson (CGY)
  • DB Will Likely (HAM)
  • DB Najee Murray (MTL)
  • DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)
  • DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)
  • WR Rodney Smith (EDM)
  • WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS
Name Position College
Trey Adams OL Washington
Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State
Matt Corral QB Mississippi
Ben DiNucci QB James Madison
Tipa Galeai LB Utah St.
Gage Gubrud QB Washington St.
Shea Patterson QB Michigan
Carter Stanley QB Kansas
Carson Strong QB Nevada
Javin White DB UNLV

 

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Name Position College
Josh Brown OT College of Idaho
LD Brown RB Oklahoma St.
Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona
Pete Guerriero RB Monmouth
Jerry Louie-Mcgee WR Montana
Dante Olson LB Montana
Bryce Perkins QB Virginia
Brandon Polk WR James Madison
Josh Rosen QB UCLA
Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota Mankato

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Name Position College
Marcelis Branch DB Robert Morris
Julian Good-Jones OL Iowa St.
Jake Haener QB Fresno St.
Cassanova McKinzy DE Auburn
Jarrell Owens DE Oklahoma St.
Horace Richardson DB Southern Methodist
Sean Riley WR Syracuse
Marcus Smith DE Louisville
DeAndre Thompkins WR Penn State
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas St.

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS 
Name Position College
Kentrell Brice DB Louisiana Tech
Jeremy Clark DB Michigan
Sammie Coates WR Auburn
Dillon Gabriel QB Central Florida
Tevin Jones WR Memphis
Anthony Lanier DT Alabama A&M
Andrew Lauderdale OL New Hampshire
Eric Lee DE South Florida
Charone Peake WR Clemson
Jonathan Woodard DT Central Arkansas

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Name Position College
Ian Book QB Notre Dame
John Daka DE James Madison
Tae Hayes DB Appalachian St.
Alex McGough QB Florida International
Wyatt Miller OL Central Florida
Deatrick Nichols DB South Florida
Gimel President DE Illinois
Brock Purdy QB Iowa St.
Drew Richmond OL USC
Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Name Position College
Malik Carney DL North Carolina
Scottie Dill OL Memphis
Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest
Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska
McKenzie Milton QB Central Florida
Cameron Phillips WR Virginia Tech
Drew Plitt QB Ball St.
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland
Corey Thompson LB Louisiana St.
Cavon Walker DL Maryland

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Name Position College
Solomon Ajayi LB Liberty
Dejon Allen OL Hawaii
Kelly Bryant QB Missouri
Connor Cook QB Michigan St.
Treston Decoud DB Oregon St.
Jordan Fehr LB Appalachian St.
Tavarus McFadden DB Florida St.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
Grant Wells QB Marshall
Nick Wheeler DE Colgate

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Name Position College
Juwann Bushell-Beatty OT Michigan
Dustin Crum QB Kent St.
Jayden Daniels QB Arizona St.
Eric Dungey QB Syracuse
Brandon Hitner OT Villanova
Sam Howell QB North Carolina
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota
La’ Michael Pettway WR Iowa St.
Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh
Brant Weiss OT Toledo

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES 
Name Position College
Keion Adams DL Western Michigan
Marcus Applefield OL Virginia
Joe Callahan QB Wesley
Jamal Davis DL Akron
Jacques Patrick RB Florida St.
Teo Redding WR Bowling Green
Cooper Rush QB Central Michigan
Brett Rypien QB Boise St.
Daniel Smith QB Villanova
Rogan Wells QB Valdosta St.

 

