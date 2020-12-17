Riders keep RB Powell through 2021

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back William Powell to a one-year contract extension. Powell was eligible to be a free agent Feb. 9.

Powell will return for his second season with the Roughriders after a strong 2019 in the backfield.

In his first season as a Rider, Powell had 215 carries for 1,093 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, earning him second in the league in yards and tied for first in touchdowns. He added 296 yards receiving and another two touchdowns.

The 32-year-old back played in all 18 games for the Green and White and was part of a strong ground game that along with quarterback Cody Fajardo rushed for a league best 22 touchdowns.

Throughout his CFL career, Powell has had three 1,000-plus yard seasons, played in 53 regular-season games and registered 715 carries for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also caught 127 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. Powell has made three playoff appearances including the East Semi-Final in 2017, the East Final and the Grey Cup with Ottawa in 2018 and the West Final with the Riders in 2019.

He is a two-time East Division All-Star, having received nominations in 2017 and 2018 and won a Grey Cup in 2016 as a member of the REDBLACKS.