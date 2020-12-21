Argos extend three American players

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have extended the contracts of American DL Ronald Ollie, American DB Davontae Merriweather and American DB James Sample.

Ollie, 24, was signed by the Oakland Raiders in May of 2019 and spent time in training camp with the NFL club. The Mississippi native spent two seasons at Nicholls State (2016, 2018) where he tallied 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in 22 games for the Colonels. The six-foot-two, 292-pound lineman started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College (2014-2015) where he was named All-State Second Team Defense in 2015. Ollie was one of the stars of the hit Netflix reality show ‘Last Chance U’ during its first season.

Merriweather, 27, was named 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in the Indoor Football League after registering a league-leading 103 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, one sack, two fumbles recoveries and 12 pass breakups for the Arizona Rattlers. In 2018, the California native tallied 52 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. The six-foot, 200-pound DB spent two seasons at West Texas A&M (2015-2016) where he recorded 118 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. Merriweather began his collegiate career at Saddleback College where he earned first-team all-conference honours after compiling 55 tackles, three forced fumbles and seven interceptions and one touchdown.

Sample, 28, was a member of the Washington Football Team during the 2018 offseason after being signed by the NFL team on January 1, 2018. The six-foot-two, 215-pound DB was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in four games his rookie season with two starts, tallying 15 tackles, before an injury cut his first season short. After spending the 2016 season on injured reserve, the Sacramento native was released by the Jags the following offseason in August 2017.