Riders add five, including two Canadians

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed National wide receiver Jake Harty and National defensive lineman Jordan Reaves, while adding a pair of American players, in defensive back Jeremy Clark and wide receiver Sammie Coates.

Harty (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) will remain with the Riders after signing a one-year contract extension with the club. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 9.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Harty spent three CFL seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, where he was originally selected in the second round (10th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft. He’s played 34 career regular-season games, collecting 36 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown while adding 12 special-teams tackles. The 29-year-old won the Grey Cup with the REDBLACKS in 2016.

Reaves (six-foot-four, 225 pounds) has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in Green and White for a third season. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 9th.

A gifted special teams player, the 30-year-old played in 17 games for the club in the 2018 season making 12 special teams tackles. The Winnipegger initially signed with the Riders in 2016 and went on to play in five games that season registering two special teams tackles. Prior to arriving in Saskatchewan, Reaves spent the 2015 season on the Blue Bombers practice roster.

Clark (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) comes to the Roughriders after playing with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons. Clark played five games with the Dragons, making 10 tackles including two tackles for a loss, one interception and three pass deflections. Prior to playing in the XFL, Clark was a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) for the New York Jets, where he spent time on both the active roster and practice roster in 2018 and 2019 and played in two games.

The 26-year-old Kentucky native played five collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, where he made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions in 36 games.

Coates (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) joins the Roughriders after four NFL seasons with the Steelers, Browns and Texans. Coates played in 44 NFL games and earned 528 yards receiving on 29 receptions (18.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He was selected by the Steelers in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft. Most recently, Coates played four games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks where he made six receptions for 61 yards.

Collegiately, Coates played 37 games over three seasons for Auburn and had undeniable big play ability. The 27-year-old made 82 career receptions for 1,757 yards and a whopping 21.4 yards per reception average while also collecting 13 touchdowns.

In addition, American defensive back AJ Hendy has opted back into his contract for 2021.

Hendy (six-foot-one, 205 pounds) started his pro career by signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016, making his NFL debut in Week 17. In 2017 and 2018 he was on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice roster before being signed to the Houston Texans’ active roster in January of 2019. Most recently, Hendy played for the XFL’s New York Guardians, collecting 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four years at the University of Maryland playing in 32 games for the Terrapins and recording 142 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two interceptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.