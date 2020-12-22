Riders sign pair of Canadians to contract extensions

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Charbel Dabire and Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka to one-year contract extensions. Both were eligible to become free agents on February 9.

Dabire (6’1-300lb) remains in Green and White after being selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round, 44th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Dabire went on to have a strong rookie season playing in 11 games and making six defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and a sack.

Collegiately, Dabire spent three seasons at Wagner College in New York and was named team captain in 2018. In 33 games played the 23-year-old recorded 73 career tackles, 8.5 for a loss, a forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.

Onyeka (5’10 – 213) stays with the Roughriders after initially signing with the Club in May of 2020. The 26-year-old was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fifth round, 36th overall, of the 2017 CFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Argos playing in 36 games and recording 14 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Onyeka is a 2017 Grey Cup Champion.

Prior to joining the CFL, Onyeka spent four years at Wilfred Laurier University recording 194 tackles, nine sacks, nine pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception in 38 games. In 2016, the Brampton native was part of the OUA championship team and was named to the CIS Men’s First Team All-Canadian, OUA’s Men’s First Team All-Star and won the OUA’s Men’s Football Presidents Award.