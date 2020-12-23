Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Insight and Analysis December 23, 2020

Looking back at the best defensive plays of the last 6 years

TORONTO — It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to watch CFL football and the team at CFL.ca had plays to watch and decide on the best of the best.

A year is far too long to not not watch incredible defensive plays, like Willie Jefferson‘s massive performance in the 107th Grey Cup. Or Aaron Grymes hauling down Rashaun Simonise at the one-yard line, denying him a touchdown.

We’ve all missed the thunderous hits, the athletic interceptions and the goal line stands. So let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the best defensive plays of the last six seasons.

2019

 

2018

 

2017

 

2016

 

2015

 

 

2014

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!