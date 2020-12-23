Riders extend mainstays Labatte, Clark through 2022

REGINA — A day after retaining a critical piece of their secondary in Nick Marshall, the Saskatchewan Roughriders solidified their offensive line for at least the next two seasons, extending the contracts of Canadians Dan Clark and Brendon LaBatte through the 2022 season.

LaBatte was named to the CFL’s All-Decade Team last month, regarded as one of the premium offensive linemen in the league. He has earned numerous accolades for his play including the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2013. The 34-year-old has also been named a CFL All-Star six times (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), West Division All-Star six times (2012-2015, 2017, 2018) and an East Division All-Star three times (2009-2011).

LaBatte has played in 181 career CFL games over 12 CFL seasons including 112 as a Rider. He won a Grey Cup with the Club in 2013. Prior to coming home to Saskatchewan, the Weyburn native was selected by the Blue Bombers in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2008 CFL Draft and played four seasons and 69 games for Winnipeg.

Clark will remain with his hometown team after a sensational CFL all-star season in 2019. The 31-year-old was a stalwart on an offensive line that saw many changes that year due to injury but went on to allow just 37 sacks. The offensive line opened holes for the run game which averaged 112.8 yards per game for a total of 2,030 yards and a league-high 26 rushing touchdowns. Clark didn’t miss a single game in 2019 and played his 100th career game on July 27 against the BC Lions.

Clark, who was born and raised in Regina and played for the Thunder, initially joined the Club as a territorial junior in 2009. He’s now played a total 112 career regular-season games, six playoff games and won the 2013 Grey Cup with the Green and White after making his pro debut August 19, 2012.