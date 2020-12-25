Bralon back on two-year deal with Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the football club has signed American wide receiver Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.

Addison was released by the Ticats last January to pursue an opportunity with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

“We are excited that Bralon has chosen to return to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “Not only is he a person of high character, but he happens to be a complete playmaker with a great work ethic. We believe he has several productive years ahead. Welcome back Bralon.”

Addison, 27, was named a Canadian Football League and East Division All-Star with the Tiger-Cats in 2019 after ranking among the league leaders in all major receiving categories, including receptions (4th – 95), yards (5th – 1,236), touchdowns (6th – 7) and targets (6th – 126). His 95 receptions tied Tony Champion (1989) for the sixth-best single-season total in franchise history.

In two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2018-19), Addison registered 103 receptions for 1,349 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 20 games. The 5-9, 197-pound native of Missouri City, Texas also added 36 carries for 218 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The University of Oregon product was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2016 before joining the Chicago Bears later that season. He suited up in two NFL games with the Bears, posting one catch for 11 yards and one rushing attempt for four yards.