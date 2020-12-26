Trevor Harris restructures contract with Edmonton

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team announce that they have worked with quarterback Trevor Harris to restructure his contract, keeping him in Green and Gold through 2022.

“Trevor approached me about restructuring his contract for the better of the team. He is the consummate team player and has done this throughout his career, as he is always looking for ways to help the organization and his teammates out. Knowing what dollar amount he’d be at allows us to start planning accordingly for the rest of the team. We’re very fortunate to have a player like Trevor whose character and team first attitude is even better than his outstanding play on the field.” says Brock Sunderland, EE Football General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations.

Harris originally signed in Edmonton as a free agent on Feb. 12, 2019.

In 13 games (13 starts) in 2019, Harris completed 343-of-478 passes (71.8%), for 4,027 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also recorded 48 rushes for 139 yards with six touchdowns. In the East Semi-Final, Harris set a playoff record for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3%).

Harris was twice named CFL Player of the Week (Week 1, Week 10) and CFL Player of the Month (June, August). He also earned EE Football Team Most Outstanding Player honours.

Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three seasons with the Ottawa RedBlacks (2016-18).

In 133 career games, he completed 1,855-of-2,267 pass attempts, amassing 22,182 yards with 120 touchdowns. He adds 706 yards on 181 carries with nine touchdowns.

The team also announced, along with the extension of Kwaku Boateng, that they have extended eight players through the 2021 season, and that a further four have been extended beyond 2021.