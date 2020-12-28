Stampeders sign defensive back Raheem Wilson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson, the team announced on Monday.

A member of the Stampeders until opting out of his contract on Sept. 3, Wilson would have been eligible for Canadian Football League free agency on Feb. 9. Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of the free-agency period.

Wilson started all 18 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2019, his rookie campaign in the Canadian Football League. He made 36 defensive tackles, one special-teams stop, two interceptions, one forced fumble and eight knockdowns.

The DeSoto, Tex., native also started the Western Semi-Final and recorded three tackles.

“Raheem made a very positive first impression as a rookie as he earned a starting position at cornerback,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I’m looking forward to seeing him continue his development in his second season.”

“This is the longest I’ve gone without playing football since I started and I’ve missed it tremendously,” said Wilson. “If I was coming back to Canada, I wanted it to be with the Stamps. It’s a good room and I enjoyed playing with those guys. We left a lot of plays on the field in 2019 and the season didn’t the way we wanted – to win the Grey Cup. That’s the goal in 2021 and I want to be the best player I can be.”

Wilson signed with the Stampeders on May 1, 2019, after two seasons in the German Football League. Collegiately, he played four seasons at Southeastern Oklahoma State and in 45 games for the Savage Storm he amassed 182 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions with three returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and 47 knockdowns.

As a senior, he was named first-team all-Great American Conference and led all Division II players with 24 pass breakups. He set the school’s all-time records for career interceptions and knockdowns.