Ticats sign OC Condell, DC Washington to contract extensions

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats continue their busy holiday break, signing two more coaches to contract extensions.

Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, announced Monday that Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tommy Condell and Defensive Coordinator Mark Washington have signed contract extensions with the team.

The news comes just days after the team extended the contract of head coach Orlondo Steinauer, and of co-general managers Shawn Burke and Drew Allemang and inked former All-Star receiver Bralon Addison to a two-year deal. Hamilton also inked two pending free agent running backs, Sean Thomas Erlington and Don Jackson to extensions on Sunday.

“It’s hard to adequately capture the qualities these men embody in a couple of sentences. With that said, being able to retain them is energizing to me and the organization,” said Steinauer. “They are outstanding people who work exceptionally hard and are experts in their field. They will be instrumental pieces to what we are able to accomplish as a football team. I want to thank them and their families for committing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Condell, 49, oversaw a Tiger-Cats offence in 2019 that posted league-leading rankings in numerous offensive categories despite losing starting quarterback and 2018 East Division Most Outstanding Player nominee Jeremiah Masoli in Week 7 to a season-ending injury. Second-year pro Dane Evans took over at quarterback for the remainder of the season and under Condell’s guidance, the Ticats finished first in the CFL in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net offence (7,125 yards), net offence per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tie-50.5%), average yards per play (6.84), first downs (398), passing yards (5,639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and 30+ yard pass gains (31).

Additionally, wide receiver Brandon Banks was named the CFL’s 2019 Most Outstanding Player after leading the league in all major receiving categories, including receptions (112), yards (1,550) and touchdowns (13), and Chris Van Zeyl was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Four offensive players were also named 2019 CFL All-Stars, including Banks, Van Zeyl, wide receiver Bralon Addison and offensive guard Brandon Revenberg.

Washington, 47, led a Tiger-Cats’ defensive unit that allowed a league-low and franchise record 344 points against and just 33 touchdowns in his first season at the helm in 2019, while also ranking second in the CFL in pass knockdowns (73), and third in quarterback sacks (54), turnovers forced (44), interceptions (22) and fumble recoveries (12). Washington’s defence produced the 2019 East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in linebacker Simoni Lawrence who led the CFL in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117), as well as four CFL All-Stars in Lawrence, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, defensive halfback Richard Leonard and safety Tunde Adeleke.