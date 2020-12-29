Stamps sign Jonathan Moxey to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Moxey was set to become a free agent in February.

In 2019, his rookie season with the Stamps, the Boise State product appeared in five games and recorded two defensive tackles and two special-teams stops.

Moxey originally signed with Calgary on June 24, 2019, and was on the Stamps’ practice roster before making his CFL debut in a Week 7 game at Ottawa. He played four more games before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 15.

The West Palm Beach, Fla., native spent time on National Football League practice squads for Tampa Bay and Arizona before joining the Stamps.

In college, Moxey played four seasons at Boise State, playing 52 career games including 38 starts. He earned second-team all-Mountain West Conference honours in 2016 after leading the team with 13 pass breakups and making 50 total tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss.