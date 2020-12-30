Bombers keep Hardrick in Winnipeg, inking one-year extension

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the club has agreed to terms with American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.

Hardrick was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

Hardrick (six-foot-five, 320 pounds) will be entering his seventh CFL season in 2021 and fifth with Winnipeg. He has played in 67 games since joining the team prior to the 2016 season, including starting all 18 games and three playoff games at right tackle in 2019.

Hardrick is a mainstay on an offensive line that blocked for the league’s leading rusher in 2019. He’s started all 67 of his games dressed (67) with Winnipeg since signing with the club in 2016.

Hardrick celebrated the news of his new deal on Wednesday morning on Twitter.