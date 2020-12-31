Follow CFL

Insight and Analysis December 31, 2020

‘What the?!’: The most bizarre plays of the last 4 years

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — While watching CFL football, sometimes there’s a moment that makes you say, ‘what the ?!’

These are the moments that are unique, bizarre, head-scratching and sometimes downright confusing. It could be a pass that is tipped off many players’ finger tips or an interesting celebration. It also could be a quarterback hitting the upright multiple times in one game or an onside kick that didn’t quite go according to plan or even a trick play.

Without CFL football this year, there were none of these wacky plays for the team at CFL.ca to watch and decide on the best of the best.

Instead, we’re going to take a look back at the last four years of ‘what the?!’ moments.

2019

 

2018

 

2017

 

2016

