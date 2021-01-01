Follow CFL

2021 Global Draft Tracker

The 2021 Global Draft will get under way on Thursday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ROUND 1

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown
1 BC Lions
2 Edmonton Football Team
3 Toronto Argonauts
4 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
5 Saskatchewan Roughriders
6 Montreal Alouettes
7 Calgary Stampeders
8 Hamilton Tiger-Cats
9 Ottawa REDBLACKS

ROUND 2

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown
10 Ottawa REDBLACKS
11 Hamilton Tiger-Cats
12 Calgary Stampeders
13 Montreal Alouettes
14 Saskatchewan Roughriders
15 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
16 Toronto Argonauts
17 Edmonton Football Team
18 BC Lions

ROUND 3

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown
19 BC Lions
20 Edmonton Football Team
21 Calgary Stampeders (via TOR)
22 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
23 Saskatchewan Roughriders
24 Montreal Alouettes
25 Calgary Stampeders
26 Hamilton Tiger-Cats
27 Ottawa REDBLACKS

ROUND 4

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown
28 Ottawa REDBLACKS
29 Hamilton Tiger-Cats
30 Toronto Argonauts (via CGY)
31 Montreal Alouettes
32 Saskatchewan Roughriders
33 Winnipeg Blue Bombers
34 Toronto Argonauts
35 Edmonton Football Team
36 BC Lions

 