2021 Global Draft Tracker

The 2021 Global Draft will get under way on Thursday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ROUND 1
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|1
|BC Lions
|
|
|
|2
|Edmonton Football Team
|
|
|
|3
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|4
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|5
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|6
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|7
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|8
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
|9
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
ROUND 2
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|10
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
|11
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
|12
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|13
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|14
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|15
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|16
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|17
|Edmonton Football Team
|
|
|
|18
|BC Lions
|
|
|
ROUND 3
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|19
|BC Lions
|
|
|
|20
|Edmonton Football Team
|
|
|
|21
|Calgary Stampeders (via TOR)
|
|
|
|22
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|23
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|24
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|25
|Calgary Stampeders
|
|
|
|26
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
|27
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
ROUND 4
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|28
|Ottawa REDBLACKS
|
|
|
|29
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
|
|
|30
|Toronto Argonauts (via CGY)
|
|
|
|31
|Montreal Alouettes
|
|
|
|32
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
|
|
|33
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
|
|
|34
|Toronto Argonauts
|
|
|
|35
|Edmonton Football Team
|
|
|
|36
|BC Lions
|
|
|