2021 Global Draft Tracker

The 2021 Global Draft will get under way on Thursday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ROUND 1

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown 1 BC Lions 2 Edmonton Football Team 3 Toronto Argonauts 4 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5 Saskatchewan Roughriders 6 Montreal Alouettes 7 Calgary Stampeders 8 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 9 Ottawa REDBLACKS

ROUND 2

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown 10 Ottawa REDBLACKS 11 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 12 Calgary Stampeders 13 Montreal Alouettes 14 Saskatchewan Roughriders 15 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 16 Toronto Argonauts 17 Edmonton Football Team 18 BC Lions

ROUND 3

Pick No. Team Player Position Hometown 19 BC Lions 20 Edmonton Football Team 21 Calgary Stampeders (via TOR) 22 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23 Saskatchewan Roughriders 24 Montreal Alouettes 25 Calgary Stampeders 26 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27 Ottawa REDBLACKS

ROUND 4