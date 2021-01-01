Ticats finalize 2021 coaching staff

HAMILTON — After signing their head coach, coordinators and co-general managers to extensions, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have finalized their 2021 coaching staff.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer, announced the team’s 2021 coaching staff Friday, consisting of seven other returning coaches from 2019 and Mike Gibson who will look to make his debut as Offensive Line Coach in 2021 after officially joining the staff in February 2020.

“Having a vision and a plan is fine, but that’s all it is without surrounding yourself with great individuals who willingly want to be a part of that plan,” said Steinauer. “I‘m pleased to announce this excellent group of people, who happen to be tremendous teachers and coaches for the 2021 season. Their personalities, competitiveness and strong work ethic will contribute to them doing an amazing job of relating to our players while challenging them daily to be their very best. Continuity is key, and they continually represent what we are establishing culturally. I want to thank the entire staff and their families for choosing to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

“There is a likelihood of adding a 10th coach to our staff at some point in the New Year,” added Steinauer. “We also thank Jim Barker and D.J. Harper for their hard work, dedication and time over the past two years in Hamilton. They contributed greatly to our outstanding achievements in 2019 and we wish them well in the future.”