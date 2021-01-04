Edmonton inks DB Jonathan Rose, WR Mike Jones

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has signed former two-time East Division all-star defensive back Jonathan Rose and National wide receiver Mike Jones, the team announced on Monday.

Jonathan Rose began his CFL career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2016 where he was a key contributor in their 104th Grey Cup winning season. His best individual season came in 2018 when Rose forced nine turnovers (five interceptions, four forced fumbles) and scored a defensive touchdown. In Rose’s four-year CFL career he has recorded 166 total tackles, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, one sack, and two touchdowns. The Auburn/Nebraska product was named a CFL East Division all-star in 2016 and 2018.

Mike Jones was originally drafted by the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the second round (18th overall) of the 2016 CFL Draft. During his four-year CFL career, Jones has started 58 games accumulating 101 receptions for 1472 yards, and four touchdowns. The 28-year-old’s most successful season came in 2018 when he recorded four 100-yard receiving games and showed his big play ability with three receptions of over 75 yards.