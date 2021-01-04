Hamilton signs two American defensive linemen

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has re-signed two American defensive ends, including Julian Howsare to a contract extension through the 2022 Canadian Football League season and Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a one-year deal.

Howsare, 28, appeared in all 18 regular season games with 10 starts at defensive end for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 22 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high six quarterback sacks. The 6-3, 255-pound native of Altoona, Pennsylvania has appeared in 33 career CFL games over two seasons (2018-19) in Hamilton, accumulating 48 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, six tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knock down. Howsare, who spent time with the National Football League’s New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks from 2015 to 2017, has also played in four playoff games with the Ticats, including the 107th Grey Cup.

Mauldin IV, 28, appeared in 11 regular season games with one start at defensive end for the Tiger-Cats in his first season in the CFL in 2019, posting seven defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles and three quarterback sacks. The 6-4, 259-pound native of Sacramento, California also played in both Tiger-Cats’ playoff games including the 107th Grey Cup, recording three defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble. Mauldin IV was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round, 82nd overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 33 games with three starts for the Jets over two seasons (2015-16), registering 20 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.