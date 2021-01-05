Demski stays home, signs two-year extension with Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with Winnipeg-born receiver Nic Demski on a two-year contract extension. Demski was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

Demski finished 2019 with 44 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games, adding another 147 yards rushing and two more scores. Those receiving numbers ranked him third on the club behind Kenny Lawler (637) and Darvin Adams (549).

The 27-year-old Winnipegger was especially dangerous in the Bombers’ Grey Cup playoff run. Demski had three rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semi-Final victory over the Calgary Stampeders, six catches for 72 yards in the Western Final win in Saskatchewan and four receptions for 45 yards and one rush for 22 yards in the Grey Cup triumph over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Over his two seasons with Winnipeg, Demski has appeared in 34 games, all starts, and has 103 receptions for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns and rushed 60 times for 395 yards and three scores.

In five CFL seasons split between Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, Demski has suited up for 74 games and has 172 career receptions for 1,822 yards and nine touchdowns along with 69 carries for 433 yards and three touchdowns. He has also proven to be adept on special teams, with a combined 1,564 yards on kickoff, punt and missed field goal returns.