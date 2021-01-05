Riders sign Fajardo to extension through 2022

SASKATCHEWAN — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Cody Fajardo to a contract extension to stay in the Green and White through the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fajardo (6’2-215lbs) had a breakout season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 that saw him named a CFL All-Star and become the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Pressed into action during the first game of the season, Fajardo seized his opportunity as the starter and never looked back. The 28-year-old led the league with 4,302 passing yards while throwing 18 touchdowns and took to his feet to add 611 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named a Top Performer of the Week in Weeks 3, 8 and 20.

With Fajardo under centre the team put up a 13-5 season and was first place in the West Division for just the third time since 1975. Time after time, Fajardo rose to the occasion and guided the team to a seven-game home winning streak – the first since 2010 – and an 8-1 home record.

Prior to coming to the Roughriders, Fajardo spent one season with the BC Lions and two with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 2017.

The California native attended the University of Nevada where he played 45 collegiate games completing 878 of 1,348 pass attempts for 9,659 yards and 57 touchdowns while adding 636 carries for 3,482 yards and 44 touchdowns. He became just the second player in FBS history to reach 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing, joining Nevada alumni Colin Kaepernick.