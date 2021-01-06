Bombers agree to terms with Thiadric Hansen

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with Global defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen on a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hansen (6-2, 243) returns to the Bombers after a solid Canadian Football League debut in 2019. He was drafted second overall by the club in the league’s inaugural European Draft and became the face of the CFL’s global initiative, finishing the regular season with five tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles.

His role increased as the season progressed and he contributed with two memorable plays in the 2019 Grey Cup playoff run – a critical tackle on one of the two goal-line stands in the Western Final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and then a colossal hit on a kickoff return in the Grey Cup that levelled two Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Looking to keep honing his skills, Hansen was released from his contract with the Bombers last August after the cancellation of the CFL’s 2020 season. He then signed with the Wroclaw Panthers of Poland’s Liga Futbou Amerykanskiego and helped his squad capture a title with a victory over the Bialystok Lowlanders in the final. For his efforts, Hansen was a unanimous selection to the American Football International’s ‘All-Pandemic Team.’

Prior to being drafted by the Bombers, the Flensburg, Germany product had played for both the Potsdam Royals and the Baltic Hurricanes in the German Football League