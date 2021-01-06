Riders sign three to extensions, including Josiah St. John

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced Global offensive lineman, Rene Brassea, American wide receiver Carlos Henderson and Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John have signed contract extensions with the Club.

All three were set to become free agents in February.

Brassea (6’4-300lbs) joined the Club in 2019 after being selected sixth overall in the CFL’s first ever CFL-LFA Draft and is now signed through the 2021 season. The 31-year-old lineman played in 17 games during his CFL rookie campaign including the Western Final.

Prior to joining the CFL, Brassea played at the collegiate level in Mexico for the UDLAP Aztecs from 2009 to 2014 and won the National Championship in 2010, 2013 and 2014. In 2016, Brassea was selected to represent his country at the World University American Football Championship and won the gold medal.

Henderson (5’11-199lbs) will be back in Green and White through 2022 after initially signing with the Club ahead of the 2019 season. Henderson played in one game that year, Week 4 against the Stampeders, where he caught one reception for 15 yards and made one kick return for 27 yards before being sidelined due to injury.

Prior to coming to the Riders, the 26-year-old was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent time with the Broncos and the Washington Football Team.

Henderson played four collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech making 147 receptions for 2,878 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 32 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams, the Louisiana native had 79 kickoff returns for 2,094 yards and three touchdowns. He was named 2016 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year, 2016 First Team All-C-USA wide receiver and kick returner and named All-C-USA Honourable Mention in 2014 and 2015.

St. John (6’5-305lbs) remains with Roughriders through 2021, after coming back to the Club during free agency in 2020. St. John completed the 2019 season with the Edmonton Football Team, playing in the Eastern Final. The 28-year-old also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions.

St. John was the Roughriders’ first overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft. He played in 22 games over three seasons, including 11 in 2018, helping the team reach the second-best rushing record in the league at 2,014 yards and the second-best rushing average per game at 111.9 yards.

Collegiately, the Toronto native spent three years at the University of Oklahoma playing in 15 games. As a senior, St. John had four starts in seven conference games.