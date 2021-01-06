Stamps sign Hunchak, Johnson to extensions

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national receiver Colton Hunchak and American offensive lineman Leon Johnson to contract extensions, the team announced on Wednesday. Both were set to become free agents in February.

A Calgary native, Hunchak attended Notre Dame High School before suiting up for York University. He set the Lions’ all-time mark with 167 career receptions, including a school-record 63 catches in his 2018. Hunchak also tallied 1,953 yards and 18 touchdowns while at York.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to come back and play for the Stampeders,” said Hunchak. “The organization is surrounded by great people, both players and staff. I can’t wait to get back with the Red and White to help continue the winning tradition.”

Hunchak was drafted by the Stampeders in the eighth round (73rd overall) of the 2019 CFL draft. In his debut season with the Red and White, he appeared in 14 regular-season games and made 16 receptions for 231 yards. His longest catch of the season went for 57 yards in Week 5 at Hamilton and he had a pair of five-catch performances in Week 13 at Edmonton and Week 15 at Toronto. Hunchak also was in uniform for the Western Semi-Final.

“I was pleased with Colton’s play during his rookie season and I’m expecting him to elevate his game this year,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel.

Johnson, 25, started the 2019 CFL season on the six-game injury list and spent the remainder of the year on Calgary’s practice roster.

The New Brunswick, N.J., native signed with the National Football League’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended training camp. He then signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson played four seasons at Temple University. He made 10 starts at left tackle during his senior season and 14 games at right tackle during his junior year.

In another transaction, the Stampeders announce that American offensive lineman D.J. Coker has exercised his right to opt back into his contract for 2021.

Coker signed with the NFL’s Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. At the university level, he played at Rhodes College, a Division III school in Memphis, Tenn. He earned American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ All-American honours as well as first-team all-Southern Athletic Association recognition in each of his final two seasons.