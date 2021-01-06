Stamps sign Rene Paredes to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national kicker Rene Paredes to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Entering his 10th season with the Stamps, Paredes originally signed with the Red and White in 2011 as an undrafted free agent following his collegiate career at Concordia.

A Pierrefonds, Que., native, Paredes has appeared in 161 regular-season games and 11 playoff games with a pair of Grey Cup titles in 2014 and 2018.

“I’m excited to reunite with my teammates after this long layoff,” said Paredes. “Calgary is home to my family and I and this is where I want to be. I am proud to be a Stampeder and will be ready to go for the 2021 season.”

In 2019, Paredes was 43-of-52 on field goals and made 30 of 31 converts. He also kicked off 80 times for an average of 64.4 yards. For his career, he has made 86.4 per cent of his field goal attempts with a career-long of 52 yards.

“Rene has performed at an all-star level for a decade and has delivered many important and game-winning kicks for us over the years,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I’m pleased that he has chosen to remain in Calgary and look forward to his continued excellence and reliability.”

The six-time team captain was the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2013 and has been named both a West Division and CFL all-star on four occasions.

Paredes sits second in franchise history in field goals made (396) and career points (1,578).