Bombers retain special teams ace Mike Miller

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms with Canadian fullback Mike Miller on a one-year contract extension.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Miller (6-0, 218, Acadia; born: March 15, 1989 in Riverview, NB) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season after initially joining the team as a free agent in 2017.

A respected leader on and off the field, Miller is one of the Canadian Football League’s best special-teams players and is coming off a superb 2019 season with the Bombers. He finished tied for first in special-teams tackles with Kerfalla Exumé with 25, ranking second in the CFL to Frank Beltre of the Toronto Argonauts, who had 27.

In the process Miller moved past Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller into second place on the CFL’s all-time special-teams tackles list with 185. He now trails former B.C. Lion Jason Arakgi, the all-time leader, who finished his career with 190 special-teams tackles.

Miller was recognized for his work in 2019, having been selected to both the West Division and CFL Players’ Association All-Star Teams and was the West Division’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, finishing as the runner-up for the league award to Frankie Williams of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In addition, he was named the Bombers Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

During a win over Ottawa on July 5th, Miller tied a CFL record with seven special-teams tackles. That record is shared by seven players, including former Bomber Brendan Rogers, who first set the record in 1994.

Miller signed with the Bombers in 2017 after spending the first six years of his CFL career in Edmonton, first landing there as an undrafted free agent. He has not missed a single game in three seasons with Winnipeg and has 69 special-teams tackles in 54 games with the Bombers.