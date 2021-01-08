Gray, Anthiga, Gauthier all ink one-year extensions with Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extensions with national offensive lineman Geoff Gray, national linebacker Shayne Gauthier and American linebacker Tobi Antigha.

All three players were pending free agents next month.

Gray will be entering his second full season with Winnipeg after originally being drafted in the first round, 8th overall, by the Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft. After stints in the NFL, he first joined the club in October of 2018.

He dressed for 13 games in 2019, making 12 starts at guard before Pat Neufeld’s return. Gray opened the 2019 season at right guard, a position he held through to the Banjo Bowl in September. He spent the last five weeks of the regular season on the injured list and was on the roster for Western Final.

Gray was a star during his days at the University of Manitoba. He was named the Canada West Outstanding Down Lineman of the Year in 2017, a Canadian University First-Team All-Star, as well as a Canada West All-Star. He started in 30 of his 32 games played with Manitoba as well six playoff games playing both guard and tackle.

Gauthier has spent the past four seasons with Winnipeg after being selected in the fourth round, 28thoverall by Winnipeg in the 2016 CFL Draft. He has appeared in 49 games, making 40 special teams tackles and recording one forced fumble.

Antigha originally signed with Winnipeg in February of 2020. The product of Tampa, Fl. played in 11 games with the Argos in 2019, finishing with 20 tackles and two interceptions.

Prior to joining Toronto, he played in 35 games over two years with the Riders, registering 51 tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. In 2017 he was named Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Rookie. He played his college ball with the Presbyterian College Blue Hose of the Big South Conference, lining up for four years as a receiver and finishing with 105 receptions in his junior and senior season.