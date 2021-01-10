Marcus Sayles West: Former Bombers DB inks three-year deal in BC

SURREY — The BC Lions have bolstered their secondary by adding free agent DB Marcus Sayles to a three-year contract with the team.

“Marcus is a talented player who brings plenty of energy,” said Lions co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell.

“He will be a great addition to the group we are assembling on defence in 2021 and beyond.”

Sayles spent most of 2020 on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after signing with the team last January.

In 34 games over two seasons (2018-19) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the native of Alpharetta, Georgia recorded 136 tackles, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two sacks plus a pair of defensive touchdowns.

Along with earning a West Division All-Star nod in 2019, Sayles also made his mark with a team-leading six defensive tackles in the Bombers’ victory over Hamilton in the 107th Grey Cup.

In 46 starts over four years (2013-16) at the University of West Georgia, Sayles registered 123 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 24 pass break ups and also set the program record for most career blocked kicks with 13.

He then joined the Buffalo Bills as a non-drafted free agent and attended 2017 training camp with the club before closing out that season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.