Baltimore, Mason sign extensions in the nation’s capital

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and American defensive lineman Danny Mason for 2021, the club announced on Monday. Both were slated to become free agents in February.

Baltimore has made the most of his opportunities since cracking the REDBLACKS lineup as a walk-on in 2017. In his three seasons in Ottawa, he has played 49 games and accumulated 91 tackles. He also recorded an interception in the 2018 Grey Cup game against Calgary. Before joining the REDBLACKS, Baltimore played four years with the University of Maine.

Mason, who played college ball for Texas A&M – Commerce, had 27 defensive tackles, eight tackles on special teams and four sacks for the REDBLACKS while appearing in 15 games in 2018. In two games in the 2019 season, he recorded six defensive tackles and one sack. Mason joined Ottawa in 2017 from Calgary.