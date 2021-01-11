Bombers, Alexander agree to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced that the team has agreed to terms with American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Alexander (6-0, 198, Central Florida; born: September 27, 1993 in Orlando, FL) returns to the Bombers for a fourth season after originally signing with the club in 2017.

Alexander has transformed into a respected leader and veteran presence over his three years and 39 regular season games with the Bombers. He was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury, but played a pivotal role in the team’s run to the Grey Cup, especially after being shifted from defensive halfback to the safety position later in the season.

He registered five tackles in the Western Semi-Final win over the Calgary Stampeders, had a forced fumble in the Western Final victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and then a tone-setting interception in the first quarter of the Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Selected as the Bombers Most Outstanding Rookie in 2017, Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions – including one for a touchdown – and four forced fumbles in his days in Winnipeg.

A walk-on at Central Florida, he was twice nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded annually to the college football player who began his career as a walk-on player.