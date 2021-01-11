Bombers, Jefferson agree to restructured contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with defensive end Willie Jefferson on a restructured contract.

Signed to a two-year extension in February a year ago, Jefferson agreed to this restructuring as part of his commitment to the Bombers for the 2021 season.

Jefferson authored the best of his six-year Canadian Football League career in 2019. In his first year as a Blue Bomber, he posted a career-best 12 quarterback sacks, set a new CFL record for pass knockdowns by a defensive lineman with 16 (best in the league), while also leading the CFL with six forced fumbles and adding 24 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

RELATED

» Collaros, Bombers agree to restructured deal

» Collaros on restructured contract: ‘It was a pretty easy decision for me’

» Bryant on staying in Winnipeg: ‘No doubt this is where I wanted to be’

Jefferson was also dominant in the 107th Grey Cup, registering three sacks and two forced fumbles as the Bombers captured their 11th championship in franchise history. For his efforts, Jefferson was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the first time in his career and was also named a CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star for the third consecutive season as well as being named the Blue Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

The 2021 season with be Jefferson’s seventh in the CFL after spending 2014-15 with the Edmonton Eskimos and 2016-18 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The veteran lineman has appeared in 94 regular season games, registering 43 sacks, 151 tackles, three career interceptions and touchdowns, and 12 forced fumbles.