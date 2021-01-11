Stampeders sign Sopik to contract extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Sopik was slated to become a free agent in February.

A fourth-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2019 Canadian Football League draft, Sopik was in uniform for all 18 regular-season games during his rookie season with the Red and White. The University of Western Ontario product recorded 13 defensive tackles and 10 special-teams stops while adding two sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

“Fraser is a hard-working and determined player who has playmaking ability, both on defence and special teams,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “He showed great promise as a rookie and I look forward to seeing him take the next step in his development.”

“I couldn’t be happier to get the deal done,” said Sopik. “Loved everything about my first year in Calgary and I’m excited for what we’re going to accomplish this season.”

In his final university season, Sopik was the Ontario University Athletics’ first-team all-star at SAM linebacker after recording 38 tackles, one sack and one interception in eight games. In 26 career games at Western, Sopik accumulated 107.5 tackles including 11 tackles for loss, one sack, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was presented the Bruce Coulter Award as the most outstanding defensive player in Western’s 2017 Vanier Cup victory.

The Stampeders also announce that American running back Brandon Wilds has exercised his right to opt back into his 2021 contract.

Wilds played seven career National Football League games – four for the New York Jets and three for the Jacksonville Jaguars – and accumulated 16 carries for 42 yards and two catches for 20 yards. In 42 games at the University of South Carolina, he carried the ball 379 times for 1,844 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 59 receptions for 540 yards and three scores.