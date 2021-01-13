Bombers, Wilson agree to two-year contract extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with American linebacker Kyrie Wilson on a two-year contract extension. Wilson was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Wilson (6-1, 216, Fresno State; born: November 5, 1992 in Fresno, CA) returns to the Bombers for a fourth season after originally signing with the club in 2017.

Wilson started all 18 regular season games and three playoff contests for the Blue Bombers in their 2019 Grey Cup season. Wilson finished third on the team in defensive plays, registering 63 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles along with three sacks, one interceptions, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses.

Wilson dressed for six games over the 2017-18 seasons, making his debut in the 2017 Banjo Bowl and then appearing in five games a year later. He was first signed by the Bombers in April of 2017 after agreeing to a contract with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Wilson was a three-year starter at Fresno State.