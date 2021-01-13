QB James Franklin inks one-year extension in Riderville

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback James Franklin to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Franklin was set to become a free agent in February.

Franklin (6’2 – 235 lbs) will return to the Roughriders for 2021 after signing with the Club during 2020 free agency. He spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts where he played 27 games for the Double Blue, throwing 2,836 yards on 187 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns. He added 448 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. As the primary short yardage quarterback in 2018 Franklin scored 14 rushing majors – and led the CFL in that category.

Prior to his trade to Toronto, Franklin spent three seasons in Edmonton – winning the Grey Cup with the team in 2015. Over his time with the Green and Gold Franklin completed 116 passes for 1449 yards including 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He also rushed 18 times for 145 yards and an additional TD.

Franklin attended the University of Missouri for four seasons (2010-2014) playing in 42 games and throwing for 6,962 yards and 51 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 1,729 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2011, the Texas native was named MVP of the 2011 Independence Bowl. In 2014, he led the Tigers to a win at the Cotton Bowl.