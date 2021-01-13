Riders ink Kyran Moore to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Kyran Moore to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Moore was slated to become a free agent in February.

Moore (5’10-165lbs) is staying with the Green and White through 2021 after an impressive two seasons with the Roughriders to start his CFL career. Moore built on his strong rookie season playing in all 18 regular season games in 2019 and earning 996 yards (including a 5th best in the CFL 432 yards after catch) and six touchdowns on 78 receptions.

He had four games where he gained 100 yards or more and added 119 yards in the 2019 Western Final. The 24-year-old made his CFL debut on August 25, 2018 and made 32 receptions for 475 yards receiving and one touchdown over ten games that year. A dynamic returner, Moore has racked up 602 yards and two touchdowns on punt returns and 141 yards on kick returns in 28 games played.

The Alabama native spent four collegiate seasons at Austin Peay (2014-17) playing in 34 games with the Governors. As a receiver, Moore had 38 receptions for 553 yards and three touchdowns, added 39 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns, had 43 kickoff returns for 889 yards and one touchdown and 14 punt returns for 48 yards. He was named Second Team All-OVC as a return specialist in 2016. Moore started his collegiate career as a defensive back before being flipped to offence in 2016.