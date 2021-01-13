Wall, Stampeders agree to contract extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Jamar Wall to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Returning for his ninth season in Calgary, Wall originally signed with the Stamps on June 10, 2012. He has played 128 regular-season games, eight playoff games and four Grey Cups including two championships, all with the Red and White.

In his career, the Texas native has 411 defensive tackles, nine tackles for loss and six special-teams tackles. He has also accumulated 48 knockdowns, 18 interceptions including three returned for touchdowns, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and four sacks.

“It’s a great feeling to know I’ll be returning to the Stamps for another year,” said Wall. “The 2021 season can’t come soon enough for all of us, and I look forward to the challenge of competing on the field once again.”

During the 2019 season, Wall made all 16 starts at the SAM position. He finished fourth on the team with 67 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss. He added one special-teams stop, one sack and three knockdowns. In the Western Semi-Final, Wall had four tackles including one tackle for loss. The Texas Tech alum served as one of the team captains in 2019.

“Jamar has been a mainstay on our roster and it’s great to have him back,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “His steady play and veteran leadership are very important parts of our defence.”

Wall is a two-time CFL all-star and is three defensive tackles away from moving into the top-five in franchise history. In November, he was named to the Canadian Football League’s all-decade team for 2010-19.