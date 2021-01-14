Davis avoids free agency, signs extension with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has signed American defensive end Ja’Gared Davis to a contract extension. Davis was set to become a free agent in February.

“Ja’Gared has uncanny abilities to affect football games and his presence contributes greatly to the locker room with his teammates,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “JG constantly gets after opposing quarterbacks and has an exceptional knack for making plays. We are pleased Ja’Gared and his family have decided to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Ja’Gared Davis’ career numbers

» Revenberg signs extension in the Hammer

» More free agency headlines

Davis, 30, started 17 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, finishing second in the Canadian Football League with a career-high 13 quarterback sacks and earning divisional all-star honours for the first time. The 6-1, 238-pound native of Crockett, Texas added 54 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, five pass knock downs, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss in 2019.

Over his four-year CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-18) and Tiger-Cats (2019), the Southern Methodist University product has suited up in 62 games (55 starts), posting 177 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, 36 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 10 pass knock downs, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, one blocked punt and two touchdowns (one fumble return, one interception return). Davis has also played in eight playoff games, including four consecutive Grey Cup games – winning one with Calgary in 2018.