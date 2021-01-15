Staying in the ‘Peg: Harris, Bombers agree to extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with Canadian running back Andrew Harris on a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Harris was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Harris (5-10, 216, Vancouver Island Raiders; born: April 24, 1987 in Winnipeg, MB) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after initially joining the team as a free agent in 2016.

One of the most decorated players in both Blue Bombers and Canadian Football League history, Harris is the reigning three-time league rushing champion after capturing the title in 2019 (1,380 yards), 2018 (1,390 yards) and 2017 (1,035).

He capped his 2019 season by not only helping his hometown club win the Grey Cup, but also being named the game’s MVP and Most Valuable Canadian. Harris finished the 2019 season with 1,380 yards and four touchdowns along the ground, adding another 70 receptions for 529 yards and four more touchdowns.

During the ’19 season he also moved into sixth place on the Bombers’ all-time rushing list with 4,779 yards and in 10th place in receptions with 300. Harris also passed Ben Cahoon to become the CFL’s all-time leader in yards from scrimmage by a Canadian – now at 14,145 yards – and moved past Normie Kwong as the all-time leader for rushing yards by a Canadian with 9,038.

A five-time CFL All-Star (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), Harris was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017. During the 2017 season, in addition to leading the league in rushing, Harris broke the league record for receptions by a running back with 105.

Harris signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent on February 9, 2016 after seven years with the B.C. Lions and led the club in rushing with 974 yards, third in the league.

With the Lions, he spent the ’09 season on the practice roster before becoming a regular in 2010. Harris led the CFL in yards from scrimmage in both 2012 and 2015 and was the Most Valuable Canadian in B.C.’s win over the Bombers in the 2011 Grey Cup.

Harris played his amateur football locally with the Eastman Riders and then the Grant Park Pirates and Oak Park Raiders in high school. He then moved on to play for the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League, where he was named an All-Canadian four times.