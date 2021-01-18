Stamps, Metchie agree to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive back Royce Metchie to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Metchie was set to become a free agent in February.

“Royce was very impressive in his first season as a starter at safety and I look forward to watching him continue to develop,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “He has the ability and intelligence to be an all-star.”

A third-round draft selection by Calgary in 2018, Metchie has played 24 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stamps including 17 starts at safety in 2019.

The University of Guelph product recorded 48 defensive tackles in 2019 including four tackles for loss. He had three interceptions – including his first career pick, which came in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton – and added seven special-teams tackles and one knockdown. Metchie also was the starting safety for the Western Semi-Final and recorded three defensive tackles.

“It’s great to be back in Calgary,” said Metchie. “After all, they gave me the opportunity I needed. I’m excited to be back and excited for the upcoming season.”

In 24 career games, Metchie has 48 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, 12 special-teams stops, three interceptions and one knockdown.